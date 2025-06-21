UK Celebrates International Day Of Yoga With Special Message From King Charles

London: Hundreds of people have gathered at an iconic square on the Strand in London to join in a series of expert-led asanas and breathing techniques to mark International Day of Yoga (IDY), organised by the High Commission of India in London.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami opened the proceedings celebrating the 10th anniversary of Yoga Day on a sunny Friday evening by reading out a special message from King Charles III.

The 76-year-old monarch, known for his affinity for Yoga, said this annual celebration "promoted the global principles of unity, compassion and wellbeing".

“The theme of this year's day, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reminds us how vitally important it is that the world comes together to secure a happy and healthy future for present and future generations,” read the King's message from Buckingham Palace.

“Initiatives like the International Day of Yoga provide an opportunity to celebrate a practice and philosophy that means so much to so many. Year on year, Yoga is increasing in popularity across the United Kingdom, with millions of people in our country reaping its benefits.

"Yoga is a powerful means of enabling anyone to improve their physical and mental health and fosters a sense of wellbeing and togetherness within communities,” he said.

Doraiswami reflected on how it's been over a decade since the United Nations adopted a resolution put forward as an idea in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a “hugely popular” initiative with support from all partner nations.

“Yoga is something that speaks to a universal language, the idea of the commonality of the human experience, the idea that we all, no matter where we come from, how we look, how we pray, what we speak, our bodies need the same forms of healing,” said the High Commissioner.

This year’s programme was organised in partnership with King’s College London, whose campus is near India House.

“King’s College London shares the values of community, wellness, inner calm and everything that Yoga represents,” said Graham Lord, Senior Vice-President for Health and Life Sciences, King’s College London.

“This is the first of many partnerships we will have with the High Commission and also represents the partnership between the United Kingdom and India, who as you know signed a Free Trade Agreement very recently. It’s wonderful for us to be building an even stronger relationship. It’s lovely to see that we have brought this event closer to the High Commission and that we are using our wonderful shared space together,” he said.

Opening with a ‘Drums of India’ musical segment by the Bhavan UK, the gathering was led through Surya Namaskar followed by an introduction to Iyengar Yoga. Experts from Heartfulness UK, Art of Living and Isha Foundation then went on to take the audience through breathing techniques and mindfulness practices.

The event concluded with ‘Samagam’, a harmonious Yoga and dance performance. International Day of Yoga is marked annually around the world on June 21, with the High Commission of India in London organising a major public event in celebration.