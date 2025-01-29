ETV Bharat / international

UK Can Learn From India’s Trailblazing Use Of AI: House Of Commons Speaker Hoyle

London: The UK could benefit from India’s trailblazing progress in artificial intelligence (AI) in improving its own parliamentary procedures, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said in his address at a diaspora gathering at the historic Guildhall in London.

Hoyle was the chief guest on Tuesday evening at the High Commission of India’s annual Republic Day celebration, complete with glimpses from Sunday’s Kartavya Path parade in New Delhi and highlights of the India-UK partnership over the past year.

The speaker referenced the recent UK visit of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was hosted by his UK counterpart in the Houses of Parliament earlier this month.

“The visit was an absolute eye-opener, especially when we heard about India leading the way in the use of artificial intelligence. To learn that AI simultaneously translates 22 languages in your Parliament is just incredible; as I told your honourable speaker, we would love to work together to find out how AI can improve our parliamentary procedures,” said Hoyle.

“This revelation only emphasises the trailblazing progress that your country is making. So, it makes perfect sense that our two great parliaments should continue to cooperate and to learn from each other to strengthen our democracies,” he said.

The member of Parliament for Chorley in Lancashire went on to highlight the historic links between his constituency and India, given Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the textile mills of the region in 1931.

“That was a bond that will never be broken in Lancashire, I will never forget, when I look at history, about his visit to Lancashire… My love of India will always be there because of that special relationship between Lancashire and India,” he added.