UK Authorities Charge Man In Last Week's Bomb Hoax At US Embassy

The accused was arrested days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday.

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 53 minutes ago

London: UK authorities said Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a bomb hoax near the U.S. Embassy in London last week.

Daniel Parmenter appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday and was taken into custody.

He was arrested at his home on Sunday, just days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday.

Police said afterwards that the item wasn't a bomb as initially suspected. The incident disrupted embassy business, with public appointments cancelled for the day. A street was briefly blocked off while authorities took every precaution in a turbulent time.

