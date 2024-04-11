UK Appoints Lindy Cameron as the New British Envoy to India

New Delhi: In a significant development, Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed as the British High Commissioner to India on Thursday, in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Cameron will take up her appointment in April 2024.

The appointment was announced through a media statement.

Who is Lindy Cameron

Lindy Cameron CB OBE is a British civil servant, who served as the chief executive officer at the National Cyber Security Centre from 2020-2024. She was previously Director-General responsible for the Department for International Development’s programmes in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. She was awarded an Order of the Bath in the 2020 Birthday Honours for her services to international development

Cameron dons several hats of excellence. She served as the Director General of the Northern Ireland office from 2019-2020; and Director Middle East, Humanitarian, Conflict & Security from 2014-2015. She was the Joint MoD-FCO-DFID Stabilisation Unit, Director from 2012-2014. In 2011-2012, she also had a stint as the Deputy Director of Middle East and North Africa, in 2011 as the MoD, Royal College of Defence Studies.

Cameron served at Helmand as head of the Provincial Reconstruction Team and FCO Senior Representative in Southern Afghanistan in 2009-2010. She was also the Cabinet Office, Deputy Director from 2008-2009. She served in various leadership roles including postings to Kabul and Baghdad.

Governance adviser roles including postings to Hanoi and Lagos, and regional work in the Balkans from 1998-2007. Her appointment comes as the UK and India are engaged in negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement.