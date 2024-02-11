UAE Warns against Israel Launching Military Operation in Rafah

author img

By ANI

Published : 8 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

Representative Image

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE have issued a warning to Israel regarding PM Netanyahu's decision to evacuate the Rafa area in Gaza strip for carrying out their next military ground offensive against Hamas. The condemnation b UAE concerns the evacuation of displaced Palestinians. Furthermore, calling for international intervention to have immediate ceasefire to avoid more loss of life, and peace.

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The UAE has expressed deep concern regarding preparations by the Israeli military to launch an operation in the Rafah area, in the south of the Gaza Strip populated by displaced Palestinians, and the serious humanitarian repercussions that may result from the operation. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against military action that threatens to cause the loss of more innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people, and all practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law. The Ministry called on the international community to undertake immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Furthermore, the Ministry called for efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension, and instability. The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's position, calling for a return to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state.

Read More

  1. Israeli PM Netanyahu Directs Military For "Evacuation of the Population" from Rafah
  2. Families of Israeli hostages divided on holding negotiations, some want Hamas crushed first
Last Updated :8 hours ago

TAGGED:

Israel Hamas conflictRafaLand operations

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.