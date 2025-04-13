UAE Leaders Emphasise Unity Among Politicians, Businessmen, Faith Leaders To Ensure Peace

Dubai: As the world grapples with rising divisions and competition, people from all walks of life, including politics, faith and business, must come together and show the new generation that peace will add value to them, a UAE parliamentarian has said.

The remarks by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Defence Affairs Committee, United Arab Emirates Federal National Council came as he addressed the Global Justice Love and Peace summit being held in Dubai on April 12 and 13.

"The world order established after World War II does not exist anymore. We are in a transition period now where we have to adapt. There are voices that have started creating a narrative to divide us, creating a new culture of competition," said Al Nuaimi at the inaugural address.

The summit was organised by Huzaifa Khorakiwala, CEO and Executive Director of Wockhardt, an Indian pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. Al Nuaimi said now that things are changing, people from all walks of life need to come together and set new rules to ensure that we win as human beings.

"It is very important for politicians, businessmen, faith leaders and NGOs to understand that time is here to come together and show the new generation that peace will add value to them as people, as family, as a community, as a nation and as humanity," added Al Nuaimi.

Khorakiwala said the summit is a call for action to build societies where diversity will be viewed as a strength."The struggles of our time -- injustice that silences the voice and inequalities that hold back progress -- are not inevitable. They are the result of human action and can be changed by human willpower," said Khorakiwala.

According to him, justice is not simply about laws and policies, but rather about ensuring every human being, regardless of race, religion, gender or background, has the right to live in dignity and freedom.

"Peace is more than the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice, opportunity and shared humanity. It is built in the courtroom, classroom, boardroom, and across negotiating tables. It is created when leaders choose diplomacy over destruction, when communities prioritise inclusion over exclusion and when individuals replace apathy with action," added Khorakiwala.

The two-day summit will see Nobel Laureates, peace ambassadors, activists, global thought leaders, policymakers, religious figures, industrialists, sports legends, and cultural icons deliberate on some of the most pressing issues shaping our world today. On Sunday, spiritual guru turned businessman Baba Ramdev will lead a session on yoga while Sri Sri Ravishankar will address the gathering via video call.