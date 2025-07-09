UAE Authority Denies Reports Related To Golden Visa Rules

Dubai: The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied media reports relating to the country granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities. Some media reports had claimed that a nomination process has been put in place by the UAE authorities to verify and forward applications related to the Golden Visa. This was misinterpreted as a direct way to secure a Golden Visa, which is not the case.

The UAE's ICP on Tuesday clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. "Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application,” it said.

It emphasised that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

"The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE," it said.

The ICP also stated that legal action will be taken against “entities spreading such false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE.”

