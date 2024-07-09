Two New Consulates In Russia To Facilitate Ties, Boost Trade And Travel Between New Delhi-Moscow

Moscow: On Tuesday, India announced the opening of the two new consulates in Russia's Kazan and Yekaterinburg to bolster ties and expand its diplomatic presence in Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this during his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Moscow.

Currently, India has an embassy in Moscow and consulates in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok. The opening of the new consulates is likely to provide greater support and services to citizens and help in establishing closer ties in various sectors. Prime Minister Modi said that the new consulates would boost business and travel between the two nations.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Russia and he would also go to Austria. This is his first visit to Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in 2021.

Role of Indian consulates in Russia

Indian consulates in Russia have been playing a pivotal role in supporting Indian citizens, promoting bilateral relations, and enhancing cultural and economic ties between India and Russia. Their roles include emergency assistance to Indian citizens. It provides help to Indian citizens in emergencies such as accidents, illnesses, or natural disasters.

The Indian consulates in Russia facilitate trade relations and support Indian businesses in Russia, help businesses navigate the local market, regulatory environment and promote investment opportunities in India and organise trade missions and business networking events.

Indian consulates in Russia work to ensure the well-being of Indian citizens, promote India's cultural and economic interests, and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow, PM Modi on Tuesday said, "Russia is India's all-weather friend". He hailed President Vladimir Putin's leadership in strengthening the bilateral relationship over the past two decades.

PM Modi said he had a special appreciation for "his friend" President Putin for steering India-Russia friendship to greater heights over the last two decades.

The Prime Minister said for a long time the world had seen an influence-oriented global order, but, what the world needs right now is confluence not influence and no one can deliver this message better than India which has a strong tradition of worshipping confluences.

PM Modi further noted that he has vowed to work three times more and at thrice the speed to achieve the targets for India."Today, India shines as a country that is giving the world the most reliable model of digital transactions," the Prime Minister told the Indian community. He stated that the world is surprised to see the pace of development that India has achieved in the past 10 years.

He hailed the Indian diaspora in Moscow and said that Indians in Russia are strengthening ties between the two nations. PM Modi said that Indians in Russia were contributing to Russian society.

"Indians in Russia are strengthening bilateral ties, contributing to Russian society", said PM Modi. “As soon as they hear the word ‘Russia’, every Indian thinks that it is a trustable friend; a friend in joy and sorrow," added the Prime Minister.