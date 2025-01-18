ETV Bharat / international

Two Judges Shot Dead At Iran's Supreme Court: Media

Tehran: Two judges were killed in a shooting attack on Saturday at the Supreme Court building in Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

"This morning, a gunman infiltrated the Supreme Court in a planned act of assassination of two brave and experienced judges. The two judges were martyred in the act," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

Mizan said the assailant "killed himself" after the "terrorist" act. State news agency IRNA also reported that one other person was injured in the attack.

Mizan identified the two slain judges as Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghisseh, adding that they worked on cases "fighting crimes against national security, espionage and terrorism".

Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on state television later on Saturday that "a person armed with a handgun entered the room" of the two judges and shot them.

The motive behind their killing was not immediately clear, but Mizan said the assailant was not involved in any cases before the Supreme Court, without providing further details on the attacker's identity. Authorities said an investigation into the incident was launched, Mizan added.