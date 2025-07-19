Terrorists Kill 2 Indians, Abduct One In South-West Niger

Niamey: Two Indians were killed and one abducted following a terrorist attack in south-west Niger, said the Indian Embassy in Niger here on Friday. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger’s Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted."

Unidentified gunmen attacked an army unit guarding a construction site in Dosso, about 130 kilometres from the capital Niamey, local media reported. The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed. "Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian," the post read.

The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted. Indians in the West African nation are also advised by the mission to remain vigilant.

