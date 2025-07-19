ETV Bharat / international

Terrorists Kill 2 Indians, Abduct One In South-West Niger

Indian Embassy in Niger is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure the safe release of the abducted Indian.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 19, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

Niamey: Two Indians were killed and one abducted following a terrorist attack in south-west Niger, said the Indian Embassy in Niger here on Friday. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger’s Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted."

Unidentified gunmen attacked an army unit guarding a construction site in Dosso, about 130 kilometres from the capital Niamey, local media reported. The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed. "Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian," the post read.

The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted. Indians in the West African nation are also advised by the mission to remain vigilant.

Read More

  1. India Welcomes US Listing Of TRF, Responsible For Pahalgam Attack, As Global Terrorist Outfit
  2. Monsoon Session | Congress To Counter Centre Over Pahalgam Attack, Bihar Voter List Revision

Niamey: Two Indians were killed and one abducted following a terrorist attack in south-west Niger, said the Indian Embassy in Niger here on Friday. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger’s Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted."

Unidentified gunmen attacked an army unit guarding a construction site in Dosso, about 130 kilometres from the capital Niamey, local media reported. The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed. "Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian," the post read.

The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted. Indians in the West African nation are also advised by the mission to remain vigilant.

Read More

  1. India Welcomes US Listing Of TRF, Responsible For Pahalgam Attack, As Global Terrorist Outfit
  2. Monsoon Session | Congress To Counter Centre Over Pahalgam Attack, Bihar Voter List Revision

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIGERDOSSOTERRORIST ATTACK IN NIGER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.