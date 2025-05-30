ETV Bharat / international

2 Human Traffickers Get Jail Terms For Indian Family's Death At US-Canada Border

New York: Two men, including an Indian national, have been sentenced to jail in the US for their roles in a human trafficking racket that resulted in the death of an Indian couple and their two children in January 2022.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, and his co-conspirator Steve Anthony Shand, 50, were part of a large-scale human-smuggling operation that brought Indian nationals to Canada on fraudulent student visas and then smuggled them into the US across the northern border.

Ramanlal Patel, an Indian national from Florida, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for his role in the conspiracy. He will be deported from the US following his sentence. Shand was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

In January 2022, four family members -- Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Patel, 37, Vihangi Patel, 11 and Dharmik Patel, 3, were found frozen to death near Emerson, Manitoba, approximately 12 metres from the Canada-US border, while attempting to enter America illegally.

Ramanlal Patel was arrested by authorities from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in 2024 for his involvement in the human smuggling conspiracy.

“Every time I think about this case, I think about this family — including two beautiful little children — who the defendants left to freeze to death in a blizzard,” Acting US Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick for the District of Minnesota said.

“As we’ve seen time and time again, human traffickers care nothing for humanity. I am proud of the work of our law enforcement partners in holding these defendants accountable for their unspeakable crimes,” she said.

The Justice Department statement said Ramanlal Patel organised the logistics of smuggling individuals from Manitoba, Canada, into the United States, with other co-conspirators, and Shand picked them up just south of the Canadian border in the US and drove them to Chicago.

Both men were paid for their roles in the conspiracy and disregarded the risks posed to the persons by the cold weather at the northern border. According to evidence at trial, the going rate to be smuggled from India through Canada into the United States was USD 100,000.

"Patel and Shand endangered thousands of lives for their personal enrichment and are responsible for the deaths of two small children who froze to death on their watch,” said Matthew R Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.