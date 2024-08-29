ETV Bharat / international

Two Guards Killed In 'Gas Leak' In Central Iran: Media

By AFP

In a "gas leak" in a Guards' workshop in the centre of Iran, two Revolutionary Guards were killed on Thursday.

Tehran (Iran): Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in a "gas leak" in a Guards' workshop in the centre of the country, local media reported Thursday. "Lieutenant Colonel Mokhtar Morshedi and Captain Mojtaba Nazari were martyred," Fars news agency reported, citing a statement from the Revolutionary Guards.

It said their death came after a "gas leak incident on Wednesday night" in a Guards' workshops in the central province of Isfahan, without providing further details. Earlier, the official IRNA news agency had reported that "one person was martyred, and 10 others were injured due to a gas leak". Iran has recorded a number of previous cases involving deaths and hospitalisations due to gas leaks.

In January of last year, an explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a building in northwestern Iran killed six members of the same family. And in June 2022, over 130 people were hospitalised with respiratory difficulties following a chemical leak at a factory in the southern city of Firuzabad.

