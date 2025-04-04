ETV Bharat / international

Twin Earthquakes Strike Western Nepal, No Casualties Reported

Tremors from two strong earthquakes in western Nepal were felt in Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot, with no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Breaking News
author img

By PTI

Published : April 4, 2025 at 11:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kathmandu: Two back-to-back earthquakes struck western Nepal on Friday evening, occurring just three minutes apart, officials here said.

The first tremor of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 8:07 pm local time in the Jajarkot district, followed by a stronger 5.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:10 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.

The tremors were felt across neighbouring districts, including Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot in western Nepal. Despite the intensity of the quakes, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences earthquakes. The region continues to be on alert, with authorities monitoring for any aftershocks or potential structural damage in the affected areas.

Kathmandu: Two back-to-back earthquakes struck western Nepal on Friday evening, occurring just three minutes apart, officials here said.

The first tremor of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 8:07 pm local time in the Jajarkot district, followed by a stronger 5.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:10 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.

The tremors were felt across neighbouring districts, including Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot in western Nepal. Despite the intensity of the quakes, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences earthquakes. The region continues to be on alert, with authorities monitoring for any aftershocks or potential structural damage in the affected areas.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TWIN EARTHQUAKESSTRIKE WESTERN NEPALNO CASUALTIES

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.