Twin Earthquakes Strike Western Nepal, No Casualties Reported

Kathmandu: Two back-to-back earthquakes struck western Nepal on Friday evening, occurring just three minutes apart, officials here said.

The first tremor of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 8:07 pm local time in the Jajarkot district, followed by a stronger 5.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:10 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.