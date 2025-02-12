ETV Bharat / international

Turkish President Erdogan To Visit Pakistan To Co-Chair High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks during a joint press conference with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, following their meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan on Wednesday to co-chair with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the Foreign Office said.

Erdogan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and corporate leaders, is expected to hold a joint declaration and sign several important agreements/MoUs during the visit, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will also address a joint press statement during the HLSCC, the highest-level decision-making forum to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. Several joint standing committees (JSCs) under the HLSCC cover trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education.