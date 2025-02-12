ETV Bharat / international

Turkish President Erdogan To Visit Pakistan To Co-Chair High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council

Turkish President Erdogan is expected to hold joint declaration and sign several important agreements/MoUs during visit to Pakistan to co-chair 7th session of Pakistan-Turkiye HLSCC.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks during a joint press conference with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, following their meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks during a joint press conference with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, following their meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP)
By PTI

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

Islamabad: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan on Wednesday to co-chair with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the Foreign Office said.

Erdogan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and corporate leaders, is expected to hold a joint declaration and sign several important agreements/MoUs during the visit, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will also address a joint press statement during the HLSCC, the highest-level decision-making forum to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. Several joint standing committees (JSCs) under the HLSCC cover trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education.

Erdogan, who is paying the visit to Pakistan on February 12 and 13 at the invitation of Sharif, will also hold bilateral meetings with the prime minister and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Alongside Sharif, Erdogan will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides. The visit of the Turkish leader would further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, according to the Foreign Office.

