ETV Bharat / international

Turkish President Erdogan Again Refers To Kashmir Issue In UNGA Address

United Nations: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly and said his nation was "pleased" with the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan after a period of conflict earlier this year.

He said it is important to see cooperation between India and Pakistan on counter-terrorism. "The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope," he said.

"In South Asia, we consider the preservation of peace and stability to be of utmost importance. We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict," Erdogan said in his address at the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.