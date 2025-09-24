ETV Bharat / international

Turkish President Erdogan Again Refers To Kashmir Issue In UNGA Address

During his speech at the UNGA, Turkish President Recep Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions between Pakistan and India in April.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on June 9, 2020.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on June 9, 2020. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:18 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

United Nations: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly and said his nation was "pleased" with the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan after a period of conflict earlier this year.

He said it is important to see cooperation between India and Pakistan on counter-terrorism. "The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope," he said.

"In South Asia, we consider the preservation of peace and stability to be of utmost importance. We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict," Erdogan said in his address at the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Read More

  1. Iran's Supreme Leader Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US As European Negotiations Remain Unmoved
  2. Trump Criticizes UN, Says It’s Ignoring His Peace-Promoting Efforts

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN AT UNGAKASHMIR ISSUEINDIA PAKISTAN CEASEFIRETURKEY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.