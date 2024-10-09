ETV Bharat / international

Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Pilot Dies

A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York after the pilot died on board.

Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Pilot Dies
Representational Image (IANS Photo)

New York: A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the pilot died on board, an airline spokesperson said. Pilot Ilcehin Pehlivan, 59, lost consciousness at some point after Flight TK204 took off from Seattle Tuesday night, Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun said in a statement.

Crew members decided to make an emergency landing and worked to revive the pilot, Ustun said, but he died before the plane landed. Data from the tracking site FlightAware shows that the Airbus A350 landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 6 a.m. Arrangements were being made for passengers to reach their destination from New York, the airline spokesperson said.

Pehlivan had worked at Turkish Airlines since 2007, Ustun said. A routine health check in March showed no health problems that would have prevented him from working, he said. As Turkish Airlines, we deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones, Ustun said.

