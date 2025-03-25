ETV Bharat / international

Turkey's Opposition Leader Visits Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

University students sit next to anti riot police officers during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested ( AP )

Istanbul: The head of Turkey's main opposition party visited jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Tuesday after six nights of massive protests calling for his release.

Imamoglu, arrested on March 19 on corruption charges, is seen as the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 22-year rule. His arrest has been widely viewed as politically motivated and sparked demonstrations, some turning violent, across the country. The government insists Turkey's judiciary is independent and free of political influence.

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of Imamoglu's Republican People's Party, or CHP, arrived at Silivri prison, west of Istanbul, in a convoy of vehicles Tuesday morning.

After a two-hour meeting, Ozel told reporters that he was "ashamed on behalf of those who govern Turkey of the atmosphere I am in and the situation that Turkey is being put through."

He described Imamoglu and two jailed CHP district mayors he also met as "three lions inside, standing tall, with their heads held high … proud of themselves, their families, their colleagues, not afraid."

Ozel announced the night before that Tuesday evening would be CHP's final rally outside Istanbul's City Hall, calling for people to join in. He also said the party would appoint a member to the municipal council to act as mayor in Imamoglu's place, staving off the possibility of a state-appointed replacement.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have been cracking down on journalists as protests have grown.

The Media and Law Studies Association, a civil society group, said eight journalists who were detained "for covering protests in Istanbul," banned by authorities, had been brought to the city's Caglayan Courthouse. They are accused of "violating the law on meetings and demonstrations," the group said.

The association later said prosecutors had initially announced the journalists would be released under judicial control but subsequently referred them to a criminal court with a request that they be jailed pending trial.

Media workers' unions have condemned the arrests as an "attack on press freedoms and the people's right to learn the truth."