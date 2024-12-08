ETV Bharat / international

Turkey Says Assad Govt 'Collapsed', Control Of Syria 'Changing Hands'

Turkish FM said Syria's government had collapsed, after Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing after five decades of rule.

This handout photograph taken and released on December 7, 2024 by Turkish Foreign Ministery press service shows Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (C), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meeting during the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital. The top diplomats from Iran, Turkey and Russia met in Qatar on December 7, 2024 for talks on Syria where rebel forces have taken parts of the country in a lightning offensive. A foreign ministry statement said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, for talks on Syria in the Qatari capital Doha. (AFP)
By AFP

Doha: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that Syria's government had collapsed, after Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing after five decades of Baath party rule.

The "Assad regime collapsed and control of the country is changing hands", Fidan said a the Doha Forum in Qatar, adding that "this didn't happen overnight. For the last 13 years, the country has been in turmoil" since civil war began with Assad's repression of democracy protests in 2011.

