Turkey Closes Its Airspace To Israeli Planes And Curbs Israel-Bound Trade Over Gaza War

Istanbul: Turkey announced Friday it was closing its airspace to Israeli government planes and any cargo of arms for the Israeli military, while closing its ports to maritime trade between third countries and Israel.

The announcement by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan came on top of a ban on direct trade between Turkey and Israel announced in May 2024.

"We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We have closed our ports to Israeli ships," Fidan told a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara. "We do not allow container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, nor do we allow aircraft to enter our airspace."

Ankara has been a harsh critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly referring to Israel's actions as genocide and likening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler.