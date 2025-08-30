ETV Bharat / international

Turkey Closes Its Airspace To Israeli Planes And Curbs Israel-Bound Trade Over Gaza War

The announcement by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan came on top of a ban on direct trade between Turkey and Israel announced in May 2024.

Turkey Closes Its Airspace To Israeli Planes And Curbs Israel-Bound Trade Over Gaza War
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (AFP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : August 30, 2025 at 6:52 AM IST

1 Min Read

Istanbul: Turkey announced Friday it was closing its airspace to Israeli government planes and any cargo of arms for the Israeli military, while closing its ports to maritime trade between third countries and Israel.

The announcement by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan came on top of a ban on direct trade between Turkey and Israel announced in May 2024.

"We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We have closed our ports to Israeli ships," Fidan told a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara. "We do not allow container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, nor do we allow aircraft to enter our airspace."

Ankara has been a harsh critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly referring to Israel's actions as genocide and likening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler.

Turkey severed direct trade ties with Israel in May last year, demanding a permanent ceasefire and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. In 2023 the two countries carried out $7 billion in trade.

Turkish media reported last week that a ban on maritime traffic linked to Israel had been imposed, although there was no official statement at the time.

Last November, Turkish authorities denied permission for Israeli President Isaac Herzog's plane to enter Turkey's airspace for a trip to an international summit in Azerbaijan. "As Turkey, we have to take a stance on certain issues," Erdogan later said when asked about the incident.

Read more:

  1. Erdogan's Wife Calls On Melania Trump To Speak Up For Gaza's Children
  2. Starving Gaza Children Too Weak To Cry: Save The Children Head Tells UN

Istanbul: Turkey announced Friday it was closing its airspace to Israeli government planes and any cargo of arms for the Israeli military, while closing its ports to maritime trade between third countries and Israel.

The announcement by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan came on top of a ban on direct trade between Turkey and Israel announced in May 2024.

"We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We have closed our ports to Israeli ships," Fidan told a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara. "We do not allow container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, nor do we allow aircraft to enter our airspace."

Ankara has been a harsh critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly referring to Israel's actions as genocide and likening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler.

Turkey severed direct trade ties with Israel in May last year, demanding a permanent ceasefire and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. In 2023 the two countries carried out $7 billion in trade.

Turkish media reported last week that a ban on maritime traffic linked to Israel had been imposed, although there was no official statement at the time.

Last November, Turkish authorities denied permission for Israeli President Isaac Herzog's plane to enter Turkey's airspace for a trip to an international summit in Azerbaijan. "As Turkey, we have to take a stance on certain issues," Erdogan later said when asked about the incident.

Read more:

  1. Erdogan's Wife Calls On Melania Trump To Speak Up For Gaza's Children
  2. Starving Gaza Children Too Weak To Cry: Save The Children Head Tells UN

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAZA GENOCIDETURKEYISRAELWAR ON GAZA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.