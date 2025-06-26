ETV Bharat / international

Tunisia U-Turn On Phosphate Plant Sparks Anger In Blighted City

Residues from chemical plants in the Ghannouch industrial zone in Gabes in southeastern Tunisia, flow toward the Mediterranean sea ( AFP )

Gabes: The bedroom of 74-year-old Cherifa Attia smells like burnt rubber. The vast phosphate processing plant beside her home has been belching out toxic fumes into the atmosphere, blighting this Tunisian city. "This is killing us," said Cherifa as the foul air permeated her home. "That's all we breathe. Day and night."

Residents of Gabes, a city of around 400,000 people, have been campaigning for decades against the pollution from the plant, finally winning a promise from the government in 2017 to begin its gradual closure. But with Tunisia now mired in public debt, the current government has gone back on that promise and is planning a fivefold increase in fertiliser output at Gabes in a bid to boost hard currency earnings.

The North African country used to be the world's fifth largest producer but has fallen back to 10th over the past decade and a half. President Kais Saied has vowed to revitalise the sector and reverse long years of underinvestment in the Gabes plant. The U-turn has angered environmental campaigners who had pressed successive governments to honour the 2017 pledge.

"This plant harms the air, the sea and all forms of life," said Khayreddine Debaya coordinator of local campaign group Stop Pollution.

"We waited on successive governments to act on the 2017 decision, but the current one has visibly abandoned the idea," Debaya added.

Cherifa said she had survived breast and uterus cancers, while her 76-year-old sister, Naftia, complained of heart complications. Both women blame toxic waste from the plant for their health conditions.

Radioactive

The processing of phosphate rock into fertiliser emits toxic gases such as sulphur dioxide and ammonia. The main solid waste product is phosphogypsum, which the plant discharges into the Mediterranean. It contains radioactive radium that decays into radon gas, which is also radioactive and can cause cancer.

But the government has announced that it will no longer consider phosphogypsum as hazardous waste. Phosphate processing emits other toxic gases such as sulphur dioxide and ammonia, while heavy metals like lead and arsenic can contaminate the soil and groundwater.

The US National Institute of Health says exposure to the waste from phosphate processing can cause "hepatic failure, autoimmune diseases, pulmonary disorders and other health problems".

And a study by Geosciences Environnement Toulouse in December found that the Gabes plant was releasing "high levels of toxic contaminants". It cited "devastating consequences" for residents' health including "heart malformations", "congenital" diseases and "lung, nose, breast, liver, kidney, stomach, blood" issues.