ETV Bharat / international

3 TTP Terrorists Killed In Pakistan’s Punjab Province

Lahore: Three terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group were killed in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday, an official said. A Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) statement said it received information about the presence of the terrorists in the Mianwali district, about 325 kilometres from Lahore when they were planning to attack police posts near Rehmani Khel Mor.

Acting on intelligence, a CTD team surrounded their hideout and asked the terrorists to surrender when they opened fire at them. "During the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed on the spot while six of their accomplices managed to escape," the CTD statement said.

The statement said two rifles and scores of bullets were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. "The terrorists planned to attack the police posts,” the statement said. A search operation has been launched to arrest the escaped terrorists, it said.