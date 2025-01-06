ETV Bharat / international

Trump’s Lawyers Ask Judge To Halt Friday's Hush Money Case Sentencing While They Appeal To Block It

New York: President-elect Donald Trump on Monday moved to halt this week’s sentencing in his hush money case while he appeals a judge’s decision that upheld the historic verdict and put him on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.

Trump’s lawyers said they will ask a New York appeals court to reverse Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan's ruling last week, which set the case for sentencing on Friday — a little more than a week before his inauguration.

Merchan rejected Trump’s bid to throw out the May 30 verdict because of his impending return to the White House. Trump’s lawyers said they will also appeal a prior decision in which the judge refused to dismiss the case on presidential immunity grounds.

In his decision last week, the judge signaled he is not likely to sentence Trump, a Republican, to any punishment for his historic conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump has said that it “would be the end of the Presidency as we know it” if the ruling is allowed to stand.

Trump’s lawyers argued Monday that their appeal to the Appellate Division of the state’s trial court should trigger what’s known as an automatic stay, or pause, in the proceedings. If that doesn’t happen, they said, Merchan should step in and halt Friday’s sentencing.

They asked Merchan to inform them by Monday afternoon of his decision “to allow sufficient time for President Trump to seek an emergency appellate review.”

“Today, President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said. “The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed.”

A message seeking comment was left for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case. Any delay in sentencing Trump could run out the clock on closing the case before his second term begins Jan. 20. As president, he will again be immune from criminal proceedings, making it unlikely he can be sentenced while in office.