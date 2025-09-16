ETV Bharat / international

Trump's Fossil Fuel Agenda Challenged In Youth Climate Suit

Washington: Life, liberty and the right to a stable climate? A group of young Americans say President Donald Trump is trampling their inalienable rights through an aggressive push for fossil fuels and a crusade against federal climate science -- and on Tuesday, a rural courtroom in Missoula, Montana will be their stage in a closely watched showdown.

Lighthiser v. Trump is emblematic of a growing global trend of legal action as a tool to push action on planetary warming amid political inertia -- or outright hostility. "It's very intimidating to think about my future," lead plaintiff Eva Lighthiser recently told AFP in Washington, where she and other plaintiffs represented by the nonprofit Our Children's Trust recently traveled to lobby lawmakers.

The 19-year-old from Livingston, Montana, described smoke-choked skies, relentless floods, and her family's climate-driven relocation as "a lot to reconcile with, as somebody who's just entering adulthood." Over two days of hearings, she and 21 co-plaintiffs -- all young adults or minors -- will testify about their health and other harms they have endured from the Trump administration's actions.

At issue are three executive orders that "unleash" fossil fuel development and curb the electric vehicle market; invoke emergency powers to accelerate drilling; and designate coal a "mineral," granting it priority status for extraction. The plaintiffs also allege that scrubbing climate science from federal research has obscured the risks from global warming.

Their lawyers have called on several expert witnesses, including climate scientists, a pediatrician and even former senior White House official John Podesta, to weigh in on the legality of the directives at issue.

"This is really the first time plaintiffs have been able to put on live, cross-examined testimony against the federal government about how it is causing the climate crisis and injuring young people," Andrea Rogers, a lawyer with Our Children's Trust, told AFP.

A long road

The plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction that could open the door to a full trial. The federal government, joined by 19 conservative-leaning states and the territory of Guam, wants the case thrown out. Most observers give the youths long odds. Judge Dana Christensen, an Obama appointee with a record of pro-environment rulings, is presiding.