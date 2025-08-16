Trump, Zelenskyy, NATO Leaders Speak For Over An Hour After Alaska Summit; Ukrainian Prez In Washington Next Week

US President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several NATO leaders over a phone call aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Alaska, where he and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held an even longer meeting on Friday over the Ukraine war.

Trump spoke with Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta said.

The US President did not speak to reporters on his flight back to Washington. When his plane landed, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to Associated Press, told reporters that Trump was on the phone with NATO leaders after a lengthy call with Zelenskyy. She gave no details of the conversation.

Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that he plans to meet Trump in Washington on Monday and supported Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia.

In a long post on X, Zelenskyy said he spoke to Trump for more than an hour and a half, during which the US President informed him about his meeting with Putin and the main points of their discussion during Friday's summit in Alaska.

"We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump. Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace," Zelenskyy said in his post.

He added that it was important that America’s "strength has an impact on the development of the situation". The Ukrainian president said he supports Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia.

"Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated the importance of involving Europe. “It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America," he said. "We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.”

"We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal,” after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an “understanding” on Ukraine and warned Europe not to “torpedo the nascent progress.”

During an interview with Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska, Trump insisted that the onus going forward might be on Zelenskyy “to get it done,” but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.

There was no immediate comment Saturday from European leaders who, like Zelenskyy, didn't have a place at the table at Friday's summit. Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said on Russian state television Saturday that a potential trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy has not been raised in U.S.-Russia discussions. “The topic has not been touched upon yet,” Ushakov said, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continued overnight, using one ballistic missile and 85 Shahed drones, 61 of which were shot down, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Front-line areas of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Chernihiv were attacked. (With agency inputs)