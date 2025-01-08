ETV Bharat / international

'All Hell Will Break Out,' Trump Warns Hamas If Hostages Not Released Before His Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that “all hell will break out” if Hamas did not release hostages before January 20.

'All Hell Will Break Out,' Trump Warns Hamas If Hostages Not Released Before His Inauguration
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Tuesday in Palm Beach (AP)
By PTI

Published : 7 minutes ago

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that “all hell will break out” if Hamas did not release hostages before January 20, when he will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

“All hell will break out. If those hostages aren’t back, I don’t want to hurt your negotiation, if they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East,” Trump told reporters at a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

He was responding to a question on the status of negotiations with Hamas on the release of American hostages by them. His Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Charles Witkoff, who has just returned from the region, told reporters that they are on the verge of it.

“I believe we’ve been on the verge of it. I don’t want to discuss sort of what’s delayed it, no point to be negative in any way. But I think it’s the president, his stature, what he’s said he expects, the red lines he’s put out there, that’s driving this negotiation,” Witkoff said.

Noting that they are making a lot of progress, he said: “I don’t want to say too much because I think they’re doing a really good job back in Doha. I’m leaving tomorrow to go back to Doha. But I think that we’ve had some really great progress and I’m really hopeful that by the inauguration we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president.”

“I actually believe that we’re working in tandem in a really good way, but it’s the president, his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation. So hopefully it’ll all work out and we’ll save some lives,” Witkoff said.

Trump, in response to a question, warned Hamas to release all the hostages by January 20.

“It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good frankly for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is. They should have given them back a long time ago — they should have never taken them. There should have never been the attack of October 7th. People forget that, but there was and many people are killed,” he said.

“They’re no longer hostages. I have people from Israel and others calling, begging me to get — we had also people there from the United States just so you know. They’re holding some so-called hostages from the US, but I’ve had mothers come to me and fathers crying, can I get the body of their son back? Can I get the body of their daughter back?” he said.

“That beautiful girl where they threw her in the car, pulled her by her ponytail and threw her in the car like she was a sack of potatoes. I said, what happened to her? Sir, she’s dead. Like a 19, 20-year-old, beautiful girl. The way they treated her,” he said as he applauded his special envoy for the progress being made so far.

“I tell this, I don’t want to hurt the negotiation. If the deal isn’t done before I take office, which is now going to be two weeks, all hell will break out in the Middle East,” Trump said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

TAGGED:

