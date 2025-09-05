Trump Vows 'Fairly Substantial' Chip Tariffs Soon

ETV Bharat / international

President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States will soon put a "fairly substantial tariff" on semiconductors coming into the country, after previously threatening a 100 per cent levy on the chips.

"We will be putting a tariff very shortly," Trump said at a White House dinner with tech industry executives.

"Not that high, but fairly substantial tariff."

He did not give a timetable or details for the new levy, which he has repeatedly threatened in the past, to be enacted.

Trump, in early August, sparked volatility in Asian chipmaker shares with talk of a 100 per cent tariff on semiconductors from firms that do not invest in the United States.