Trump: US Has 'Incredible Cards' To Destroy China But Won't Use Them

President Donald Trump speaks during an event signing a proclamation honoring the fourth anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday that he expects to visit China this year or shortly afterwards, noting that economic ties between the two countries have improved -- even as he kept the door open to steeper tariffs.

Speaking to reporters as he met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Washington, Trump pointed to recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping: "At some point, probably during this year or shortly thereafter, we'll go to China."

"We're going to have a great relationship with China," Trump vowed. The US leader added: "They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don't want to play those cards. If I played those cards, that would destroy China."

Tensions between the world's two biggest economies have been simmering this year, but have significantly cooled since April, when both countries slapped escalating tariffs on each other's exports. At one point, the tit-for-tat duties reached triple digits on both sides, snarling supply chains as many importers halted shipments to try and wait for the governments to work things out.

Since then, Washington and Beijing have reached an agreement to de-escalate tensions, temporarily lowering tariffs to 30 percent on the United States' side and 10 percent on China's part. But Trump on Monday kept the door open to hiking tariffs again if China did not hold up its end of the bargain. "They have to give us magnets," Trump said. "If they don't give us magnets, then we have to charge them (a) 200 percent tariff or something."