Trump Urges Israel To Seize Chance For Peace Ahead Of Egypt Summit And Presses For Netanyahu Pardon

President Donald Trump addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, next to Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. ( AP )

Jerusalem: President Donald Trump told Israeli lawmakers on Monday that their country had no more to achieve on the battlefield and must work toward peace in the Middle East after two years of war against Hamas and skirmishes with Hezbollah and Iran. Although the U.S.-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas remains fragile, Trump is determined to seize an opportunity to chase an elusive regional harmony.

“Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change,” he declared to the Knesset, which welcomed him as a hero.

The Republican president also used the opportunity to settle political scores and thank his supporters, criticizing Democratic predecessors and praising a top donor, Miriam Adelson, in the audience.

In an unexpected detour, Trump called on the Israeli president to pardon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he described as “one of the greatest” wartime leaders. Netanyahu faces corruption charges, although several hearings have been postponed during the conflict with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knessett, Israel's parliament, as President Donald Trump and Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, look on, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP)

Trump pressed Israel to look past the war, saying the country “has won all that they can by force of arms.”

“You’ve won. I mean, you’ve won," he said. "Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

Trump promised to help rebuild Gaza, which has been devastated during the conflict, and urged Palestinians to “turn forever from the path of terror and violence.”

“After tremendous pain and death and hardship," he said, "now is the time to concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down.” Trump even made a gesture to Iran, where he bombed three nuclear sites during the country's brief war with Israel earlier this year, by saying “the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open.”

“We merely want to live in peace," he said. "We don’t want any looming threats over our heads.”

Trump is on a whirlwind trip to Middle East

The U.S. president will continue on to Egypt for a summit with more than two dozen other nations, although he was running hours late as speeches at the Knesset continued longer than expected. "They might not be there by the time I get there, but we’ll give it a shot," Trump joked after needling Israeli leaders for talking so much.

There was a chance that Netanyahu would join him, and Egypt even announced his attendance. However, Netanyahu’s office said later that he would not be going because the summit was too close to the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

Twenty hostages were released Monday as part of an agreement intended to end the war that began on Oct. 7, 2023, with an attack by Hamas-led militants. Trump may meet some of them at the Sheba Medical Center, and he talked with families at the Knesset.

Israeli lawmakers chanted Trump's name and gave him standing ovation after standing ovation. Some people in the audience wore red hats that resembled his “Make America Great Again” caps, although these versions said “Trump, The Peace President.”

Netanyahu hailed Trump as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House" and he promised to work with him going forward.