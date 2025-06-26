ETV Bharat / international

Trump Urges End To 'Witch Hunt' Netanyahu Corruption Trial

Washington: US President Donald Trump weighed in on ally Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial Wednesday, urging for Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister" to be exonerated after the conflict with Iran.

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me," Trump wrote in a long post on his Truth Social platform. The US president, who himself faced an array of criminal charges and convictions that he argued were politically motivated, said he had "just learned that Bibi" -- a nickname for Netanyahu -- "has been summoned to Court on Monday."

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land," Trump said.

"Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump urged. Trump's lavish praise for Netanyahu came a day after the US leader angrily berated Israel in an expletive-filled rant for apparently preparing to attack Iran despite a ceasefire announced the previous night.

The unusual public display of anger at Israel saw Trump apparently trying to cajole his ally to call off warplanes in real time. Moments later he said Israeli planes would "turn around and head home."

Netanyahu's trial has been delayed many times since it began in May 2020, with the Israeli leader requesting postponements due to the war in Gaza and later conflict in Lebanon.