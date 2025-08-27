ETV Bharat / international

Trump Urges Criminal Charges Against George Soros, Son

Washington: US President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for billionaire George Soros and his son to face criminal charges over unfounded claims that their family, a favorite right-wing target, is behind "violent protests" around the country.

Trump did not specify what prompted his morning outburst, but it comes as his administration pursues multiple criminal investigations against his perceived enemies.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to a law against taking part in a criminal organization.

The Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic empire founded by Soros, slammed Trump's comments. "These accusations are outrageous and false. The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests," a spokesperson for the foundations said in a statement to AFP.

The foundations support the "rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy," the spokesperson added.

Long-standing conspiracy theories involving the Soros family swirled again in June, as street protests broke out in Los Angeles against a ramp up of immigration raids.

Trump used the demonstrations as justification to deploy the National Guard and Marines into the Democratic-run city.

Fact-checkers including AFP debunked several images which circulated online at the time, purporting to show that nonprofit groups backed by the Soros family had strategically placed bricks to hurl at police.