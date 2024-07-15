ETV Bharat / international

Trump Underwent Precautionary CT Scan After Assassination Attempt: Report

By PTI

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump underwent a precautionary computed tomography (CT) scan after the shocking gunfire shot at him at a Pennsylvania rally; however, the report is clear, sources confirmed.

Donald Trump underwent a precautionary CT scan after he was shot in the upper ear during a campaign event and the scan came back clear, according to a media report on Monday.
Washington: Donald Trump underwent a precautionary CT scan after he was shot in the upper ear during a campaign event and the scan came back clear, according to a media report on Monday.

A 20-year-old gunman fired multiple shots at Trump, 78, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, injuring the former US president's right ear. Moments after he was shot at Pennsylvania, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential candidate in the November 5 election was seen with blood on his ear and cheek as he was rushed off the stage. He later said he was shot in the ear.

Trump underwent a precautionary computed tomography scan that came back clear. It's unclear whether he had any other tests performed, CNN reported. The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who fired at Trump from a rooftop of a nearby building outside the rally venue.

Though Trump received only minor injuries, it was a close shave as some photographs appear to show the streak of a bullet cutting through the air near the former president's head. Trump reached Milwaukee on Sunday ahead of the Republican National Convention that begins on Monday.

