Trump To Meet Xi In Four Weeks To Push China On Soybeans As US Farmers Struggle

Washington: President Donald Trump signalled Wednesday that he plans to push Chinese leader Xi Jinping on US soybean purchases when they meet, as American farmers grapple with fallout from his trade wars.

"The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for 'negotiating' reasons only, not buying," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I'll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion," he added.

Trump said last month that he would meet Xi on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea starting at the end of October. He also said that he would travel to China next year.

The talks come after Washington and Beijing engaged in a tit-for-tat tariffs war earlier this year, imposing escalating duties on each other's exports.

While both sides have since agreed to de-escalate tensions, this has been a shaky truce with lingering effects.

Trump on Wednesday reiterated plans to use some US tariff revenues to aid farmers, while taking aim at his predecessor Joe Biden for not enforcing an earlier trade pact with Beijing that involved a step up in farm purchases.

Trump's aggressive trade policies and resulting fallout have weighed on US farmers, including hitting export markets like China.