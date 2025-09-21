ETV Bharat / international

'Bad Things Are...': Trump Threatens Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Over Bagram Air Base

Taliban military parade to celebrate the third anniversary of Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, at the Bagram Air Base, in Bagram, Parwan province on August 14, 2024. ( AFP )

By AFP Published : September 21, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST 2 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened Afghanistan with unspecified punishment if the Taliban-controlled country did not "give Bagram Airbase back." "If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!" the 79-year-old leader wrote on his Truth Social platform. The vague threat came just days after he raised the idea of the United States retaking control of the base while on a state visit to the United Kingdom. Bagram, the largest air base in Afghanistan, was a linchpin of the US-led war effort against the Taliban, whose government Washington toppled following the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. A massive, sprawling facility, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and others have repeatedly raised allegations of systematic human rights abuses by US forces at Bagram, especially pertaining to detainees in Washington's murky "War on Terror."