ETV Bharat / international

Trump Tells Palestinian President Everything Will Be Good

Washington: Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that everything will be good.

Looking forward to seeing 'Bibi' Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East! Trump said on Truth Social his social media platform as he attached a letter written to him by Abbas, a day after a failed assassination bid in Philadelphia on July 13.

It is with grave concern that I have received news and later on watched footage of your attempted assassination, Abbas wrote in his letter dated July 14. Trump posted a screenshot of the letter which also had his response in a typical Trump handwritten note.

Mahmoud, is so nice. Thank You. Everything will be Good, Trump said. Earlier in the day, Trump said that he would be meeting Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.