Trump Tells Palestinian President Everything Will Be Good

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

Donald Trump, ahead of a meeting with the Israeli PM, responded positively to a letter from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas regarding an assassination attempt. Trump emphasised the importance of communication and peaceful resolutions while criticising violent acts as contrary to law and order.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and former US president Donald Trump (AP Photo)

Washington: Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that everything will be good.

Looking forward to seeing 'Bibi' Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East! Trump said on Truth Social his social media platform as he attached a letter written to him by Abbas, a day after a failed assassination bid in Philadelphia on July 13.

It is with grave concern that I have received news and later on watched footage of your attempted assassination, Abbas wrote in his letter dated July 14. Trump posted a screenshot of the letter which also had his response in a typical Trump handwritten note.

Mahmoud, is so nice. Thank You. Everything will be Good, Trump said. Earlier in the day, Trump said that he would be meeting Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again. Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it, he said.

Abbas wrote in his letter that acts of violence must not have a place in a world of law and order. Respect for the other with tolerance and valuing of human life is what must prevail, he wrote.

Despicable acts of attempted or successful assassinations are acts of weakness with a failed understanding of peaceful measures to resolve conflicts. Differences must be resolved through communications with freedom of expression, Abbas wrote.

