Trump Tells Europe To Put Economic Pressure On China Over Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing Summit, at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, on September 4, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged European countries Thursday to put economic pressure on China because it supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. Speaking by video conference with European leaders gathered in Paris, Trump also said "Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war," a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also took part in the meeting, said earlier that Trump is "very dissatisfied" with European purchases of Russian oil, saying the buyers were Hungary and Slovakia. Zelensky also said he discussed sanctions on Russia and protecting Ukraine's airspace in the call that he and European leaders held with Trump.

Trump, whose efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine have failed to produce a breakthrough, has been tight-lipped on what his next move will be as he seeks an end to the war. The United States has already decided to impose sanctions on India as punishment for its purchase of Russian oil. Trump has so far not done this with China, which imports a significant amount of Russian oil and is currently holding trade talks with Washington.