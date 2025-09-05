ETV Bharat / international

Trump Tells Europe To Put Economic Pressure On China Over Ukraine

Zelensky also said he discussed sanctions on Russia and protecting Ukraine's airspace in the call that he and European leaders held with Trump.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing Summit, at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, on September 4, 2025.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing Summit, at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, on September 4, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : September 5, 2025 at 6:55 AM IST

1 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged European countries Thursday to put economic pressure on China because it supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. Speaking by video conference with European leaders gathered in Paris, Trump also said "Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war," a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also took part in the meeting, said earlier that Trump is "very dissatisfied" with European purchases of Russian oil, saying the buyers were Hungary and Slovakia. Zelensky also said he discussed sanctions on Russia and protecting Ukraine's airspace in the call that he and European leaders held with Trump.

Trump, whose efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine have failed to produce a breakthrough, has been tight-lipped on what his next move will be as he seeks an end to the war. The United States has already decided to impose sanctions on India as punishment for its purchase of Russian oil. Trump has so far not done this with China, which imports a significant amount of Russian oil and is currently holding trade talks with Washington.

Trump has been talking tough of late about China, however. On Tuesday, he accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring against the United States with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when the three gathered in Beijing to watch a big military parade commemorating the end of World War II.

Read More

'Split Difficult To Mend, Draw India Closer': Ex-Biden Administration Officials' Warning & Advice To Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged European countries Thursday to put economic pressure on China because it supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. Speaking by video conference with European leaders gathered in Paris, Trump also said "Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war," a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also took part in the meeting, said earlier that Trump is "very dissatisfied" with European purchases of Russian oil, saying the buyers were Hungary and Slovakia. Zelensky also said he discussed sanctions on Russia and protecting Ukraine's airspace in the call that he and European leaders held with Trump.

Trump, whose efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine have failed to produce a breakthrough, has been tight-lipped on what his next move will be as he seeks an end to the war. The United States has already decided to impose sanctions on India as punishment for its purchase of Russian oil. Trump has so far not done this with China, which imports a significant amount of Russian oil and is currently holding trade talks with Washington.

Trump has been talking tough of late about China, however. On Tuesday, he accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring against the United States with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when the three gathered in Beijing to watch a big military parade commemorating the end of World War II.

Read More

'Split Difficult To Mend, Draw India Closer': Ex-Biden Administration Officials' Warning & Advice To Trump

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRUMPEUROPECHINAUKRAINERUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.