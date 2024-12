ETV Bharat / international

Trump Team Signs Agreement With Justice Department For Background Checks For Administration Picks

Washington: The transition team of President-elect Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, paving the way for the department to conduct background checks and start the security clearance process for Trump administration nominees and appointees.

The Memorandum Of Understanding was signed on Tuesday and comes amid controversy over some of Trump’s picks for top positions in the government. This is the next step in the ongoing preparation of senior administration officials for the purpose of serving in President Trump’s administration, a press release said on Tuesday.

“This agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) will ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day,” Susie Wiles, President-elect Trump’s Chief of Staff.

Ultimately, this will afford the transition process additional insights, and it facilitates our agency landing teams gaining access to the information they need to prepare for leadership of the federal agencies and departments, the press statement said.

The agreement outlines the terms of cooperation between the transition team and the DOJ, marking a significant step in preparation for the incoming administration. It comes after complaints from some Republican senators that the delay in signing the memorandum could hold up the confirmation process for Trump’s nominees, CNN reported.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, 2025. The transition said the agreement with the DOJ allows Trump’s team to “submit names for background checks and security clearances.”