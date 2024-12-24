ETV Bharat / international

Trump's Team Plans WHO Exit: Here's Pacts, International Organisations US Withdrew In Previous Tenure

Hyderabad: US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is reportedly pushing to pull the US out of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the first day of the new administration. Trump has been a critic of WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts have warned that the move may have a "catastrophic" impact on global health.

However, there were several instances in Trump's previous tenure, where US withdrew from agreements and international organisations. Here's a timeline of some such incidents: