Trump Taps Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt For Same Post In White House

Washington DC: President-elect Donald Trump has named Karoline Leavitt, his campaign press secretary, to serve as his White House press secretary. Leavitt, 27, currently a spokesperson for Trump’s transition, would be the youngest White House press secretary in history. That distinction previously went to Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he took the position in 1969 in Richard Nixon’s administration.

Trump said Friday in a statement that Leavitt did a “phenomenal job” on his campaign, describing her as “smart, tough” and as someone who “has proven to be a highly effective communicator.” The White House press secretary typically serves as the public face of the administration and historically has held daily briefings for the press corps.

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native, is seen as a staunch and camera-ready advocate for Trump who is quick on her feet and delivers aggressive defenses of the Republican in television interviews.