Trump Speaks With Xi Amid Stalled Talks Between The US And China Over Tariffs

Trade negotiations between the US and China stalled shortly after a May 12 agreement between the two countries to reduce their tariff rates.

Trump Speaks With Xi Amid Stalled Talks Between The US And China Over Tariffs
FILE - Then Vice President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China prepares to kick a Gaelic football during a visit to Croke Park Stadium, Ireland, on Feb. 19, 2012. (AP)
By PTI

Published : June 5, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday at a time when stalled tariff negotiations between their two countries have roiled global trade.

The conversation was reported by Xinhua, a Chinese state media outlet. The White House did not immediately comment. Trump had declared one day earlier that it was difficult to reach a deal with Xi.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!," Trump posted Wednesday on his social media site.

Trade negotiations between the United States and China stalled shortly after a May 12 agreement between the two countries to reduce their tariff rates while talks played out. Behind the gridlock has been the continued competition for an economic edge.

