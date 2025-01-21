ETV Bharat / international

Trump Signs Order Ending Work From Home For Federal Employees

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday requiring federal workers return to the office full-time, in one of his first official acts after taking office.

The measure was one of several executive orders Trump signed during a public event at an arena in Washington attended by thousands of his supporters.

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements," the White House said in a statement confirming the executive order.

The measure also requires employees "to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary."

"This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law," it added.