Trump Shooting: Attacker Identified, Secret Service At A Loss To Understand How Gunman Was Able To Get So Close

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. ( AP )

Washington: As the FBI is in quandary to know how the gunman came so close to former US president Donald Trump, the security officials identified the attacker, who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump. The man has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, New York Post reported, citing sources.

Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired shots, one of which pierced through Trump in the ear at an outdoor rally in Butler. Thomas Matthew Crooks was planted on the roof of a manufacturing plant located over 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

The US Secret Service snipers shot him and an AR-style rifle was later recovered. Bethel Park is a village 40 miles south of where Trump's rally was held in Butler. Crooks' motive behind firing on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is unclear.

Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, a monumental failure of one the agency's core duties.

The gunman, who was killed by Secret Service personnel, fired multiple shots at the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue, the agency said.

An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen videos and photos taken at the Trump rally, as well as satellite imagery of the site, shows the shooter was able to get astonishingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking.

A video posted to social media and geolocated by the AP shows the body of a man wearing gray camouflage lying motionless on the roof of a manufacturing plant just north of the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump's rally was held.

The roof was less than 150 meters (yards) from where Trump was speaking, a distance from which a decent marksman could reasonably hit a human-sized target. For reference, 150 meters is a distance at which U.S. Army recruits must hit a scaled human-sized silhouette to qualify with the M16 assault rifle in basic training. The AR-15, like the shooter at the Trump rally had, is the semi-automatic civilian version of the military M16.

The Secret Service didn't have anybody at a late-night news conference where FBI and Pennsylvania State Police officials briefed reporters on the shooting investigation. FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said it was surprising that the gunman was able to fire at the stage before he was killed.