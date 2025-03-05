ETV Bharat / international

Trump Sets Record Beating Clinton For Longest Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Vice President JD Vance, center, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, clap as President Donald Trump, right, arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump set a record for the longest address to a joint session of Congress as he spoke at length on multiple issues during his address on Tuesday night.

Trump talked for more than an hour and 40 minutes, breaking the previous record set by President Bill Clinton’s 2000 State of the Union address, which ran 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

That’s according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara, which has tracked speech length since President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Trump’s speech is not technically a State of the Union since he only took office about six weeks ago. But his lengthy address is nonetheless the longest offered to a joint session of Congress.

“The golden age of America has only just begun,” he told Congress as he finished his speech after speaking for nearly 100 minutes. Republican lawmakers rose to their feet and cheered the conclusion of Trump’s address, pumping their hands in the air while chanting “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Democrats quickly streamed from the chamber while GOP lawmakers tallied to shake hands with the president.

