Trump Says Zelenskyy Wants 'Deal' To Stop Ukraine War

Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was keen for a deal to end his country's war with Russia.

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on December 12, 2024, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting troops fighting on the southern front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)
By AFP

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 9:58 PM IST

Paris: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was keen for a deal to end his country's war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelenskyy and Trump at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, almost three years into Moscow's invasion and ahead of Trump taking office in January.

"Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse."

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump was his first face-to-face encounter with the tycoon-turned-politician since his November election victory.

