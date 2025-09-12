ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says 'With A High Degree Of Certainty' That Suspect In Charlie Kirk Killing Has Been Caught

People place lit candles below a photo of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed, at a vigil in his memory, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Orem, Utah. ( AP )

Orem: The suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination has been captured, President Donald Trump said Friday in an announcement that appeared to represent a significant breakthrough in an investigation that captivated public attention and spanned nearly two days.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Chanel on Friday morning. He said a minister also involved with law enforcement turned the suspect, whose name was not immediately known, into authorities,

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said. The FBI and Justice Department did not immediately comment, but a news conference in Utah, where the killing took place on a college campus Wednesday, planned a news conference for later in the morning.

Kirk was killed by a single shot in what police said was a targeted attack and Utah’s governor called a political assassination. Kirk co-founded the nonprofit political organization Turning Point USA. Authorities recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle near the scene and had said the shooter jumped off a roof and vanished into the woods after the shooting.

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point at Utah Valley University at the time of the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

Federal investigators and state officials on Thursday had released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible. Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at the university in Orem.

More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in, officials said. Authorities have yet to publicly name the suspect or cite a motive in the killing, the latest act of political violence to convulse the United States.

Grisly video shared online

The attack, carried out in broad daylight as Kirk spoke about social issues, was captured on grisly videos that spread on social media.

The videos show Kirk, who was influential in rallying young Republican voters, speaking into a handheld microphone when suddenly a shot rings out. Kirk reaches up with his right hand as blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators gasp and scream before people start running away.

The shooter, who investigators believe blended into the campus crowd because of a college-age appearance, fired one shot from the rooftop, according to authorities. Video released Thursday showed the person then walking through the grass and across the street before disappearing.

“I can tell you this was a targeted event,” said Robert Bohls, the top FBI agent in Salt Lake City.

Trump, who was joined by Democrats in condemning the violence, said he would award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, visited with Kirk's family Thursday in Salt Lake City. Vance posted a remembrance on X chronicling their friendship, dating back to initial messages in 2017, through Vance’s Senate run and the 2024 election.