ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US To Get Greenland 'One Way Or Another'

Washington: President Donald Trump urged Greenland on Tuesday to choose to join the United States but vowed to take the Danish-ruled island "one way or the other" -- whatever the locals decide.

In a partisan speech to Congress, Trump offered only passing lines on world affairs, focusing on his domestic goals like rounding up undocumented immigrants and slashing government spending.

But he underlined his expansionist vision of the United States, as he repeated his aspirations to take Greenland and claimed an initial victory on retaking control of the Panama Canal.

One week before general elections in Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark with an independence movement, Trump said he had a message for the "incredible people" of the sparsely populated but mineral-rich and strategically-placed island.

"We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said.

But he made clear he would not give up if persuasion fails, saying: "One way or the other we're going to get it."

"We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before."

China and Russia have been stepping up activity in the Arctic as climate change opens further sea routes.

'Taking it back'

US threats to take Greenland would once have been thinkable, with Denmark a treaty ally of the United States under NATO.

But Trump has made clear he has little patience for European allies, which he again denounced for not spending more on their militaries, with Trump instead seeing a return to an era of big powers taking what they want.

He has similarly vowed to take back the Panama Canal, the crucial link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans that the United States handed to Panama at the end of 1999.

Trump declared triumph after Hong Kong firm CK Hutchison decided to sell its Panama ports to a US-led consortium.