Trump Says US Must Send More Weapons To Ukraine, Days After Ordering Pause In Deliveries

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. will have to send more weapons to Ukraine, just days after ordering a pause in critical weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

The comments by Trump appeared to be an abrupt change in posture after the Pentagon announced last week that it would hold back delivering some air defence missiles, precision-guided artillery, and other weapons to Ukraine amid U.S. concerns that its own stockpiles had declined too much.

“We have to," Trump told reporters about additional weapons deliveries for Ukraine. “They have to be able to defend themselves.” Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured more than 80 others, including seven children, officials said Monday.

The move to abruptly pause shipments of Patriot missiles, precision-guided GMLRS, Hellfire missiles and Howitzer rounds and weaponry took Ukrainian officials and other allies by surprise.

The pause had come at a difficult moment for Ukraine, which has faced increasing, and more complex, air barrages from Russia during the more than three-year-long war. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the paused weapons shipments to Ukraine would resume.

Trump maintains he's determined to quickly conclude a conflict that he had promised as candidate to end of Day One of his second term.

Trump, speaking at the start of a dinner he was hosting for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday evening, vented his growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has struggled to find a resolution to the the brutal war. “I’m not happy with President Putin at all," Trump said.

Chaos in the skies

In a separate development, Russian’s transport minister was found dead in what authorities said was an apparent suicide — news that broke hours after the Kremlin announced he had been dismissed by Putin. The firing of Roman Starovoit followed a weekend of travel chaos when airports grounded hundreds of flights due to the threat of drone attacks from Ukraine, although Russian officials did not give a reason for his dismissal.

Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but Russian commentators said the air traffic disruptions have become customary amid frequent Ukrainian drone raids and were unlikely to have triggered his dismissal.

Starovoit, 53, served as Russia’s transport minister since May 2024. Russian media have reported that his dismissal could have been linked to an investigation into the embezzlement of state funds allocated for building fortifications in the Kursk region, where he served as governor before being appointed transportation minister.

The alleged embezzlement has been cited as one of the reasons for deficiencies in Russia’s defensive lines that failed to stem a surprise Ukrainian incursion in the region launched in August 2024. Russia fired more than 100 drones at civilian areas of Ukraine overnight, authorities said.

Russia recently has intensified its airstrikes on civilian areas after more than three years of war. In the past week, Russia launched some 1,270 drones, 39 missiles and almost 1,000 powerful glide bombs at Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.