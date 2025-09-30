ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Pak PM, Field Marshal Back His Plan To End Gaza Conflict ‘100 Per Cent’

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (L) waits as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir back his plan to end the Gaza conflict “100 per cent”, as he listed them among the world leaders “very much involved” in the negotiations on the issue.

“This afternoon after extensive consultation with our friends and partners throughout the region, I’m formally releasing our principles for peace, which people have really liked,” Trump said at a joint news conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Monday.

“These are done in total consideration and working with the nations that we’re talking about. All of these nations have made contributions to those suggestions. I want to thank the leaders of many Arab and Muslim nations for their tremendous support in developing the proposal along with many of our allies in Europe,” he said. Trump then went on to thank the world leaders with whom he had “meetings and dialogue” on Gaza, including Pakistan.

“And I want to just say that my meetings and dialogue that we had with so many countries, Saudi Arabia as an example, the King is a phenomenal person. The Emir of Qatar, who is incredible…UAE, and that’s MBZ and ABZ,” Trump said, referring to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said these leaders were “totally involved”. “These are the people that we’ve been dealing with, that have been actually very much involved in this negotiation, giving us ideas, things they can live with, things they can’t live with, pretty complex,” Trump said.

“The King of Jordan was with us in the United Nations. President of Turkiye, President Erdogan. He’s a friend of mine, strong man but a good man. President of Indonesia, somebody who’s an amazing leader, Prabowo (Subianto). He is an amazing leader and respected by everybody. He was in the room with us,” the president said.

“We were together with most of these people that I’m mentioning. Others were by phone or the next day. The prime minister and the field marshal of Pakistan were with us right from the beginning, incredible," he said.

“In fact, they just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact. It just came out. Just as I was walking out, they said, ‘Sir, you have a big notice from the prime minister of Pakistan and from the field marshal that they back this 100 per cent,” Trump added.

Trump’s ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’, announced Monday, entails that Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped.