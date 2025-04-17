ETV Bharat / international

'Harvard A Joke, Teaches Hate And Stupidity,' Trump Says University Should Be Stripped Of Funds

Washington: US President Donald Trump called Harvard a "joke" Wednesday and said it should lose its government research contracts after the top university refused demands that it accept outside political supervision.

Trump's administration had also formally asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke the famed seat of learning's tax-exempt status, US media reported, a day after the president first made the threat.

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."

Trump is furious at the storied university -- which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners -- for rejecting his demand to submit to government supervision on admissions, hiring and political slant.

Other institutions, including Columbia University, have bowed to less far-ranging demands from the Trump administration, which claims that the educational elite is too left-wing.

Harvard flatly rejected the pressure, with its president, Alan Garber, saying that the university refuses to "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."

Tax exemption

Trump this week ordered the freezing of $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard, a global research powerhouse.

He also said on Tuesday that Harvard "should lose its tax-exempt status" as a nonprofit educational institution if it did not back down.

CNN and the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the IRS tax bureau was now making plans to do so following a request from Trump.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told AFP by email that "any forthcoming actions by the IRS will be conducted independently of the President."

He added that "investigations into any institution's violations of its tax status were initiated prior to" Trump's post on Truth Social.