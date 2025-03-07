ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says He Sent A Letter To Iran's Supreme Leader Over Country's Advancing Nuclear Program

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. ( AP )

Dubai: U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, seeking a new deal with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear program and replace the one he withdrew America from in his first term in office.

Iranian state media immediately picked up on Trump's acknowledgment, given in portions of a Fox Business News interview aired on Friday, though there was no confirmation from Khamenei's office that any letter had been received. The interview is expected to air in full on Sunday.

It also remained unclear just how the 85-year-old supreme leader would react, given that former President Barack Obama had kept his letters to Khamenei secret ahead of the start of negotiations for Tehran's 2015 deal with world powers.

Trump's acknowledgment comes as both Israel and the United States have warned they will never let Iran acquire a nuclear weapon, leading to fears of a military confrontation as Tehran enriches uranium at near weapons-grade levels — a purity only sought by atomic-armed nations.

"I've written them a letter saying, 'I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing,'" Trump said. He later added that he had sent the letter "yesterday" in the interview, which was filmed on Thursday.

Trump's outreach comes amid tensions

The White House confirmed Trump's comments, saying that he sent a letter to Iran's leaders seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal.

"I would rather negotiate a deal. I'm not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily," Trump added. "But the time is happening now. The time is coming up. Something's going to happen one way or the other."

"I hope you're going to negotiate because it's going to be a lot better for Iran and I think they want to get that letter," Trump said. "The other alternative is we have to do something because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon."