ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Court Halt of Tariffs Would Cause 'Great Depression'

New York: US President Donald Trump warned Friday of cataclysmic consequences on the US economy if a court rules that his imposition of sweeping tariffs constitutes an illegal power grab.

If a "Radical Left Court" strikes down the tariffs, "it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION!" he said.

Trump's hyperbolic statements come as a US appeals court weighs the legality of his broad use of emergency powers to enact sweeping tariffs on trading partners.

A lower court ruled against Trump in May, but the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit put the ruling on hold as it considers the case.

Trump on Friday touted billions of dollars in tariff revenue "pouring" into the Treasury -- paid by US importers -- and recent stock market records, as proof his levies had created "the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen."

Many economists meanwhile worry the tariffs are stoking inflation and see trade policy uncertainty as slowing investment.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has announced a slew of new tariffs, seeking to force a reordering of global trade that he has long claimed is biased against the United States.